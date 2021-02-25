CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021 for Bihar Police Constable Written Exam. The board had earlier announced the exam schedule for Bihar Police Constable Written Exam under the recruitment advertisement number 05/2020. According to the schedule, the CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam will be held from March 14 and conclude on March 21. Also Read - Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 for 2380 Fireman Posts: Apply Online at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

CLICK HERE FOR CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021

The candidates who have registered to appear for the main exam and successfully submitted the detailed application form (DAF) can now download their admit card from the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

“Candidates who face any difficulty in downloading their CSBC Bihar Constable admit card from the official website due to any reason can get a duplicate admit card by contacting the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) office situated near Boarding Road Secretariat Halt, Patna 800001 between March 10, and 11, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm,” the official notice reads.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the Bihar Police Constable admit cards under 05/2020

Step 3: A new log in page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your registration number and password and submit to login

Step 5: Your CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its print out.

Candidates whose photograph is not clearly printed on the admit card will bring two passport size photo (not more than two months old) to the exam centre on the day of the exam.