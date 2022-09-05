CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the result for the written examination for the post of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services today, September 05, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022 by visiting the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. According to the official notification, the written examination was held on March 27 and August 28, 2022.Also Read - From CBSE Compartment Result to GATE 2023 Registration; Check Important Education Events For September

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the results.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) at csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ Bihar Fire Services ” section.

” section. Now click on the link that reads, “Results: Result of Written Examination for the post of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2021).”

A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number.

Download the CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

A total of 497072 candidates have appeared for the examination. Qualifying candidates have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test(PET) and Document Verification round. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.