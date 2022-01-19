Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021. Those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test(PET) round can download their Admit Card from the official website of the Commission, csbc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - BDL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 82 Posts on bdl-india.in | Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021. Also Read - MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Various Managerial Posts at mponline.gov.in

Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download Also Read - ICMR NIN Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For These Posts on main.icmr.nic.in | Apply Before This Date

Visit the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in .

. Now go to the Bihar Home Guards section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, ” Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Constables of Bihar Home Guards. (Advt. No. 02/2020)”

Now you will be directed to a new webpage.

Now click on the Download 02/2020 Physical Test Admit card option.

option. Enter your login credentials such as Registration ID/ Roll number, mobile number, date of birth, and captcha code.

After entering the credentials, click on the Submit option.

Your Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Note, the Physical Efficiency Test(PET) for the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) will be held from February 07, 2022.