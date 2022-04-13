CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card: The Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released the Admit Card for the Physical Endurance Test(PET) for the post of Prohibition Constable. Eligible candidates can download the PET Admit Card from the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the admit card.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance For Freshers to Apply For 168 Posts. Registration Begins From April 20

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable at csbc.bih.nic.in

Now click on the ‘Prohibition Department’ section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Download your E-Admit card of PET for the post of Prohibition Constable”

Click on the ‘Download 02/2021 Physical Test Admit Card’ link.

Enter your Registration ID/Roll Number or Mobile number and date of birth, captcha code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card and take a printout of it for future use.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given above.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test round on April 26, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 365 Prohibition Constable posts will be filled in the organization.