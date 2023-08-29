Home

CSBC Prohibition Constable PET 2022: Revised Schedule Out At csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Prohibition Constable PET 2022: Previously, the commission had announced that the PET examination that was scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to August 24 has been rescheduled due to heavy rain and waterlogging.

The PET was earlier scheduled from August 21 to August 24.

CSBC Prohibition Constable PET 2022: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the revised schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test. The exam is conducted for the selection of Prohibition Constable. The PET test will now take place between August 31 and September 2. Candidates who wish to download the revised schedule of the exam can visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. The notification further stated that the admit cards that were issued earlier would be considered valid for this physical efficiency test.

Going by the notification issued earlier, the PET examination, which was scheduled to take place from August 21 to August 24, was rescheduled due to the heavy rain and waterlogging. The Central Selection Board of Constables has further informed that all the other conditions of the examination will be kept unchanged. If any candidate seeks further information or clarification, they can call the helpline number 6122233711.

A total of 3,445 candidates have qualified to appear for the PET round of the CSBC Prohibition Constable recruitment. The results of the written exam for the position of constable were declared in July this year.

How Can Candidates Download The Revised Schedule For CSBC Prohibition Constable PET?

Those who wish to check out the latest schedule for the SBC Prohibition Constable PET can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, click on the Prohibition Constable PET schedule link.

Step 3: Next, the PET schedule will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check and download the Prohibition Constable PET schedule.

In the meantime, the candidates can also download the new schedule directly by visiting this link.

The recruitment drive by the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies. To garner further details, candidates can visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC had invited applications for the post of Constable in July this year. The board aimed to fill a total of 21,,391 vacancies in the state. The last date to submit applications was July 20.

