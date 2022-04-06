CSBC Prohibition Constable Result 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC on Wednesday released the results of written examination for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable. Candidates can download the result from the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. The Board has conducted the Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam on February 27, 2022. The exam began from 10:00 AM and continued till 12:00 noon. This year, over 2. 34 lakh students have appeared for the exam.Also Read - CMAT Admit card 2022 Released on cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the result. Also Read - Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For TGT, AT Posts to Begin From April 12| Details Here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘ Results : Results of written examination for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable. ‘

: ‘ A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to search for your name.

Save, Download the PDF for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result from the direct link given above. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 365 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9,760 Senior Teacher Posts; Apply Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in