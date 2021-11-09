CSEET 2021 Repeat Mock Test: In a great relief for the students, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday said it will conduct a repeat mock test for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on Wednesday (November 10). Notably, the students who could not appear for today’s mock test can appear for tomorrow using the user Id and password shared on their email ID.Also Read - ICSI CS Executive, Foundation June Results 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check Score at icsi.edu

It must be noted that the CSEET 2021 Repeat Mock Test is only for the students who were absent as it is important for every student appearing for ICSI CSEET 2021 on November 13 to get familiar with the remote proctored exam mode. However, the students must log in 30 minutes before the timings shared with them. Also Read - ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Institute Releases Notification | Check Important Details Here

“The Institute has already conducted one Mock Test on 9 November 2021 for the candidates who are scheduled to appear in the CSEET on 13th November 2021. It has been observed that some of the candidates were not able to appear in the Mock Test held on the aforesaid date due to various reasons. The Institute shall arrange one more repeat Mock Test for such candidates (absentees only) on 10th November 2021 so that they get familiar with the test before appearing in the CSEET scheduled on 13th November 2021,” the ICSI said in a notification. Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021 Result Tomorrow at This Time at icsi.edu | Know How to Check Scores Here

If the students face any issue and technical glitch, they can contact the dedicated CSEET helpline numbers — 9513850025, 9513765358.

Notably, the CSEET 2021 will be held in a remote proctored mode on November 13 and it is mandatory for the students to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance.