The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2020 for the upcoming entrance examination, as per the latest updates. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the institute i.e. icsi.edu.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Locate notification for release of admit card for CSEET January 2021

Step 3: Find link for CSEET January 2021 Exam Admit Card

Step 4: You will be redirected to login page with input fields

Step 5: Enter your Unique Request ID in the first field

Step 6: Input your Date of Birth in the second field

Step 7: Verify the details and submit it on the portal

Step 8: Your ICSI CSEET 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 9: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

CSEET 2020 Exam is being held in Home-Based Remote Proctored Manner on 9th January 2021. In order to avoid any cheating or possibility of malpractices, the exam authority has asked all the candidates to download the safe exam browser (SEB) software.