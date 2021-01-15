CSEET January Results 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will release CSEET January Result 2021 on January 18, 2021. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. icsi.edu. The candidates must note that the results would be announced at 2 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subjectwise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. Also Read - CSEET Admit Card 2021 Released for January Exam at icsi.edu, Download Hall Ticket Now

The CS Executive Entrance Test was conducted on January 9 and 10, 2021. The candidates must keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The candidates will be able to check their CSEET 2021 results online by using valid login credentials, as per official website. Also Read - ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2020 Released for December Exam At icsi.edu, CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021 Exam Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow at icsi.edu

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on CSEET January Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: The login credentials would be filled in the given space.

Step 4: Your result would be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the declaration of result, a formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CSEET exam will be uploaded on the official website.

Candidates can download the result copy for their future reference or records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.