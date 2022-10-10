CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: The CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant(General) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at ceeri.res.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 25, 2022. A total of 15 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility and other details here.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here

CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Start Date for Registration & Fee Submission for Online Application: 26.09.2022 (Monday), 09:30 AM

Last Date for Registration & Fee Submission of Online Application: 25 October 2022

CSIR CEERI Vacancy

Junior Secretariat Assistant (General): 07 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts): 02 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Stores & Purchase): 03 posts

Junior Stenographer (Hindi/ English): 03 posts

CSIR CEERI Salary

Junior Secretariat Assistant (General): Pay Level 2 Rs 19,900- 63,200

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts): Pay Level 2 Rs 19,900- 63,200

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Stores & Purchase): Pay Level 2 Rs 19,900- 63,200

CSIR CEERI Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Junior Secretariat Assistant (General)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (Stores & Purchase) : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

: 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time. Junior Stenographer (Hindi/ English): 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in Stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time

CSIR CEERI Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: CSIR CEERI Recruitment Notification

How to Apply For CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute at ceeri.res.in. The online application should be accompanied by self attested copies of all education qualification, mark-sheets and certificates etc., issued by the degree awarding Boards. The prescribed qualifications should have been obtained through recognized Boards.