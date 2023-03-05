CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 Posts at crridom.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here

CSIR-CRRI Jobs 2023: CSIR-Central Road Research Institute has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Scientist Gr.IV (2) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at crridom.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is March 29, 2023. A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates and other details here.

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Date of Commencement of online application: 27.02.2023 (from 10:00 AM IST)

Last Date for submission of online application :29.03.2023 (upto 05:00 PM IST)

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Vacancy

Designation Total Number of Posts Pay Scale/

Level Total Monthly

Emoluments

(approx.) Upper Age Limit

(as on last date of

submission of Online

Application) Scientist

Gr.IV (2) 11 Posts 7

th CPC

Level -11 Rs.1,21,641/-

(approx.) 32 years*

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Job Notification PDF Direct Link

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Selection Process

Selection Process: Mere fulfilment of educational qualifications and experience does not entitle a candidate to be called for interview. The duly constituted screening Committee will adopt its own criteria for short-listing the candidates. The candidate should, therefore, mention in the application all qualifications and experience in the relevant area over and above the minimum prescribed qualifications, supported with documents.