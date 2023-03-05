CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 Posts at crridom.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at crridom.gov.in.
CSIR-CRRI Jobs 2023: CSIR-Central Road Research Institute has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Scientist Gr.IV (2) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at crridom.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is March 29, 2023. A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates and other details here.
Also Read:
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Date of Commencement of online application: 27.02.2023 (from 10:00 AM IST)
- Last Date for submission of online application :29.03.2023 (upto 05:00 PM IST)
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Vacancy
|Designation
|Total Number of Posts
|Pay Scale/
Level
|Total Monthly
Emoluments
(approx.)
|Upper Age Limit
(as on last date of
submission of Online
Application)
|Scientist
Gr.IV (2)
|11 Posts
|7
th CPC
Level -11
|Rs.1,21,641/-
(approx.)
|32 years*
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
You may like to read
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Job Notification PDF Direct Link
CSIR-CRRI Job Application Form Direct Link
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Selection Process
Selection Process: Mere fulfilment of educational qualifications and experience does not entitle a candidate to be called for interview. The duly constituted screening Committee will adopt its own criteria for short-listing the candidates. The candidate should, therefore, mention in the application all qualifications and experience in the relevant area over and above the minimum prescribed qualifications, supported with documents.
How to Apply For CSIR-Central Road Research Institute Jobs?
Eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website of CSIR- Central Road Research Institute https://crridom.gov.in/ or https://recruitment.crridom.gov.in. No other mode of application will be considered. After submission of ONLINE APPLICATION(s), the applicants SHOULD NOT SEND ANY HARD COPY OF APPLICATION at this stage. They should keep/retain a soft copy of their Online Application / keep a printout of the Online computer-generated Application form.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.