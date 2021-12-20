CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021: CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the posts of Scientist, and others. Those who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply for the same through the official website of the National Botanical Research Institute, nbri.res.in before January 31, 2022. The application process for the recruitment process has commenced from December 06, 2021. A total of 16 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - IIAP Recruitment 2021: Apply For 7 Posts on iiap.res.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

The last date for submitting the application form: January 31, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Posts and the number of vacancies

Principal Scientist: 01

Senior Scientist: 01

Scientist: 14

Age Limit

The upper age limit of a candidate applying for the post of Principal Scientist should not exceed 45 years of age. Similarly, the upper age limit of a candidate applying for the post of Senior Scientist should not exceed 37 years of age. Candidates applying for the post of Scientist should not exceed 32 years of age. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for the reserved categories as per the government norms.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Principal Scientist must have completed a Ph.D. in any science subject in the area of Plant Transformation/Tissue Culture followed by 03 years experience in the relevant area. Candidates applying for the post of Senior Scientist must have completed Ph.D. in any science subject in the area of Pharmacognosy/ Chemotaxonomy followed by 02 years of experience in the relevant area.

For more details on the CSIR-NBRI application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: CSIR-NBRI Detailed Notification

How to Apply

As per the official notification, Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply ONLINE only through the official website https://www.nbri.res.in during the period from 06.12.2021 ( 10.00 AM) till 31.01.2022 ( up to 05.00 PM). A.M.). Note, no other mode of application will be accepted.