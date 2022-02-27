CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Scientists, Sr Scientist, and Principal Scientists. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website recruit.ncl.res.in. The online application process is going on. Applicants can apply for the above posts before March 10, 2022. For more details on the CSIR NCL Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 17 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply at indiapost.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

Date of commencement of online applications: January 31, 2022

Last date for receipt of online applications: March 1o, 2022

Last date for receipt of hard copy applications: March 21, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Scientists: 10 posts

Sr. scientist: 4 posts

Principal scientist: 6 posts

CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Upper Age Limit not exceeding (as on the last date of online application)

Scientist: 32 years

Sr. Scientist: 37 years

Principal scientist: 45 years

CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Scientists : Ph.D. (submitted) in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology /Polymer Engineering/Material Science/Material Engineering.

: Ph.D. (submitted) in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology /Polymer Engineering/Material Science/Material Engineering. Sr. Scientist: Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology / Material Engineering/Polymer Engineering OR Ph.D. in Material Science with two years of post Ph.D. experience in relevant R&D areas.

For more details on the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other related details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.

CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Scientist: Rs.1,16,398

Sr. Scientist: Rs.1,33,936

Principal scientist: Rs.2,03,930