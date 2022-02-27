CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Scientists, Sr Scientist, and Principal Scientists. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website recruit.ncl.res.in. The online application process is going on. Applicants can apply for the above posts before March 10, 2022. For more details on the CSIR NCL Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 17 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply at indiapost.gov.in
Important Dates to Remember
- Date of commencement of online applications: January 31, 2022
- Last date for receipt of online applications: March 1o, 2022
- Last date for receipt of hard copy applications: March 21, 2022
Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and the number of vacancies
- Scientists: 10 posts
- Sr. scientist: 4 posts
- Principal scientist: 6 posts
CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Upper Age Limit not exceeding (as on the last date of online application)
- Scientist: 32 years
- Sr. Scientist: 37 years
- Principal scientist: 45 years
CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Scientists: Ph.D. (submitted) in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology /Polymer Engineering/Material Science/Material Engineering.
- Sr. Scientist: Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology / Material Engineering/Polymer Engineering OR Ph.D. in Material Science with two years of post Ph.D. experience in relevant R&D areas.
For more details on the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other related details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.
CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
- Scientist: Rs.1,16,398
- Sr. Scientist: Rs.1,33,936
- Principal scientist: Rs.2,03,930
How to Apply ?
Eligible candidates are required to apply ONLINE only through our website https://recruit.ncl.res.in, followed by sending a hard copy of the online application form along with self-attested copies of all the educational certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates, etc. through Registered / Speed post only. The other mode of sending a hard copy of the application will not be considered. By hand submission of a hard copy of the application form will not be accepted. Online Application will be available on the website https://recruit.ncl.res.in upto 10th of March, 2022 till 5.30 PM.