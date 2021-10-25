CSIR NEERI Recruitment: The CSIR National Environmental Engineering Research Institute(NEERI) has released a recruitment notification under which candidates will be hired for the posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate.Also Read - UP Assistant Professor Exam 2021: UPHESC Releases Admit Card on uphesconline.org | Direct Link Here

The eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSIR National Environmental Engineering Research Institute(NEERI) at www.neeri.res.in. The last date to apply and submit the application form is Nov 14, 2021. Note, the application form will be accepted by 5 PM.

CSIR NEERI Recruitment: Vacancy Details

A total of 13 vacancies are to be filled through the CSIR NEERI Recruitment. A total of 10 vacancies will be filled for the post of Project Assistant. Meanwhile, three candidates will be recruited for the post of Project Associate.

CSIR NEERI Recruitment: Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Project Assistant, a candidate must possess B.Sceither in Botany, Microbiology Chemistry, Physics, Env. Science, Geology, Agriculture Soil Science.

Whereas, to apply for the Post of Project Associate, a candidate must have either M.Sc in Env. Science or B.E./ Btech in Environmental Engineering or Civil Engineering.

CSIR NEERI Recruitment: Age Criteria

The maximum age limit for the post of Project Assistant is 50 years. Meanwhile, the maximum age limit for candidates appearing for the post of Project Associate is 35 years.

CSIR NEERI Recruitment: How to Apply

All the eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post of Project Assistant, and Project Associate through CSIR-NEERI Recruitment must visit the official website which is at www.neeri.res.in. Keep a soft copy of the application form for future reference. After submitting the application form, all candidates are required to submit a copy of the application form in pdf format along with all the necessary documents on this email address hzcparecruit@gmail.com. Note, each candidate must email the above-mentioned documents before or by Nov 19.