CSIR NET 2023 Registration: ‘Release CSIR NET December Dates,’ Aspirants Request to NTA

CSIR NET Online Application Form 2023 can be filled by accessing the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET Registration: With no update on when the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the registration dates for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET), aspirants have taken to X(formally Twitter) to request the exam conducting body to release the CSIR NET application date and time. Earlier on Tuesday, NTA released the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25. The examination calendar consists of dates of various competitive examinations such as JEE Main 2024, NEET UG 2024, UGC NET Session 1, and CUET. One can check the examination calendar by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Taking to X, several aspirants have requested NTA to release the CSIR Net December exam schedule. “What about nta CSIR net December cycle?,” wrote one aspirant.

What about nta CSIR net December cycle? https://t.co/CHOOu0BTQS — RITESH SINGH (@RR__Ritesh) September 19, 2023

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier Testing Organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competence of candidates for admission to premier Higher Educational Institutions. Going by the schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main)– 2024 Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, NEET UG 2024 will be held on May 5, 2024. Check the complete schedule here.

With no official update as to when the NTA will release the CSIR NET Exam Date And Time, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the testing agency to release the CSIR NET date sheet soon on the website. While the NTA CSIR NET Application and exam dates are awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the schedule:

CSIR UGC NET ke exam schedule kaha h ?? — abhishek bokadiya (@abhishekbokadi2) September 19, 2023

When ,form release date of csir net , anyone have idea — Munesh Kumar (@MuneshK25475050) September 19, 2023

@NTA_Exams

What about the NTA CSIR NET DECEMBER SESSION ? — (@itsdulal) September 19, 2023

What about JRF award latter of Joint CSIR NET december 2022-june 2023??? — Himanshu Arya (@HimanshuArya97) September 19, 2023

@HRDG_CSIR @NTA_Exams @CSIR_IND

When the December 2023 CSIR NET exam going to be held? — Asim kumar Mishra (@AsimMishra6) September 19, 2023

Please provides update regarding csir ugc net dec 2023 — Yogesh Kumawat (@YogeshK85977764) September 19, 2023

Please also do update about CSIR-UGC-NET JRF exam December 2023 cycle. @NTA_Exams @HRDG_CSIR — Priyank Tripathi (@priyank_888) September 19, 2023

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The entire application process for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 is online, including uploading of scanned images, payment of fees, and printing of ConfirmationPage, Admit Card, etc. Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in. Application Forms in any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website and check their e-mails regularly for the latest updates.

