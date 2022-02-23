CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2021 on its official website. Those who have appeared for the CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam can download the Answer key from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 24 Posts Begins at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in| Deets Inside

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website of NTA, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “ Display of answer key challenge for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2021. ”

” You have two login options.

Login either through application number, date of birth or application number, password.

Enter the required credentials such as application number, password, security pin, and click on the sign-in option.

Your CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2021 on January 29, February 15, 16, and February 17, 2022, through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for five Subjects.

NTA in its official notice said, "Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a non-refundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised according to the answer key will be revised accordingly." For more details, click on the official notification given below.