CSIR NET Answer Key December 2023: Candidate’s Response Sheet, Question Paper Released at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key December 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) released the provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) for the December 2023 session. All those candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination held on December 26, 27, and December 28, 2023, can download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/. Along with the CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key, NTA has released the candidate’s response sheet and question paper on the website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/.To access the answer key, an applicant needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin.

CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key December 2023: Last Date to Challenge Answer Key

Meanwhile, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key between January 6 to January 8, 2024(upto 11:50 pm). Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The processing fee may be paid using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key December 2023:Challenges to be verified by Experts

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after January 8 (11:50 PM).

CSIR NET Answer Key December 2023: Direct Link

CSIR NET Answer Key December 2023: How to Access at csirnet.nta.ac.in?

Visit the official website – https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the answer key download link.

Fill up the details and submit.

Your CSIR NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a copy of it for future reference.

CSIR NET Answer Key December 2023: How to Raise Objections at csirnet.nta.ac.in?

Please go to the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth. Enter Security PIN as displayed and submit.

Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.

You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box .

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen.

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file only).

Click on 'Save your Claims and pay fee' or in case to modify the claims, click on 'Modify your Claims'.

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of required fee.

Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ Rs. 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

For further clarification, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

