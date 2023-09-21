Home

Education

CSIR NET December 2023 Exam Date Announced; Check Details Inside

CSIR NET December 2023 Exam Date Announced; Check Details Inside

CSIR NET December 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UG

IIM CAT Registration 2023 Ends In 3 Days; Check Application Fee, Exam Date Here

CSIR NET December 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) examination from December 26 to December 28, 2023. The Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

Trending Now

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR wrote,”The upcoming #CSIR-UGC-NET Examination is scheduled on 26th, 27th and 28th of December, 2023. The dates for online application process shall be released shortly by NTA.”

You may like to read

The upcoming #CSIR-UGC-NET Examination is scheduled on 26th, 27th and 28th of December, 2023. The dates for online application process shall be released shortly by NTA. @NTA_Exams @DrNKalaiselvi @CSIR_IND @ugc_india — HRDGCSIR (@HRDG_CSIR) September 21, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES