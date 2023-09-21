Top Recommended Stories

  CSIR NET December 2023 Exam Date Announced; Check Details Inside

CSIR NET December 2023 Exam Date Announced; Check Details Inside

CSIR NET December 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UG

Updated: September 21, 2023 5:13 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CSIR NET December 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) examination from December 26 to December 28, 2023. The Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR wrote,”The upcoming #CSIR-UGC-NET Examination is scheduled on 26th, 27th and 28th of December, 2023. The dates for online application process shall be released shortly by NTA.”

