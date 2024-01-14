Home

CSIR NET December 2023 Final Answer Key, Result at csirnet.nta.ac.in Soon; Know How to Check?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Final Answer Key anytime soon on its designated website; the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) was held on December 26 to 28, 2023. The examination was held in 356 examination Centers located in 176 Cities across the Country for 2,19,146 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

This year, NTA on Saturday(January 6) released the CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the published provisional answer key. They were required to pay Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The processing fee can be paid using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be

entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The last date to raise objections against the CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key was January 8.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. “No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA in an official notification said.

To access the CSIR NET Final Answer Key and CSIR NET Result, a student needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

CSIR NET December 2023 Result Date(Tentative Schedule)

As per the media reports, the CSIR NET December 2023 result is likely to be declared in January. However, NTA officials have not announced the CSIR NET December Result date and time. There will be no separate cut-off for Part A, B & C. The cumulative marks of all parts are taken into consideration for drawing of merit list. There is a minimum bench mark of 33% for General, EWS & OBC category and 25 % in respect of SC/ST and PwD categories for both fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor.

CSIR NET December 2023 Result Date: How to Check NTA CSIR NET Result?

Go to the official website: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Public Notice Display of Final Answer Keys/ Public Notice Display of Result.”

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth/password.

Your CSIR NET December 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The record of JOINT CSIR- UGC NET December 2023 will be preserved up-to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. Instructions relating to issuance/obtaining Eligibility Certificate to qualified candidates will be notified separately later by CSIR on their website www.csirhrdg.res.in. For further clarification, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

