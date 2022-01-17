CSIR NET June 2021 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Monday released the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test(CSIR NET) June 2021 exam dates on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The official issued by NTA reads, ”In continuation to the Public Notice dated 27.12.2021 regarding the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor, for 05 subjects conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, given below is the Date wise Subject wise Shift wise Schedule for the Examination.”Also Read - Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely to be Out Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in | Details Inside

The complete schedule for the CSIR-UGC NET June-2021 Examination is given below

Date Subject Shift January 29, 2022 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences Shift 2 February 15, 2022 Physical Sciences Shift 2 February 16, 2022 Mathematical Sciences Shift 1 February 16, 2022 Chemical Sciences Shift 2 February 17, 2022 Life Sciences (Group-1) Shift 1 February 17, 2022 Life Sciences (Group-2) Shift 2

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a direct link to go through the official notification.

Direct Link to view the Schedule for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination

For more updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA, https://csirnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. In case of any query, clarification, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk by dialling 011-40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.