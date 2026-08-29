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CSIR NET June 2026 results announced; Direct Link to check scorecard

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 scores were released by the NTA on August 29. Here’s a look at the exam details, candidate statistics and how to check and download the scorecard.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: August 29, 2026, 8:06 PM IST
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The results for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET have been declared Representational image

CSIR NET June 2026 Result: The results for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET have been declared, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Saturday. “Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026,” NTA said in a post on X.

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The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its cutting-edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organisation.

CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in research methods under the expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in university departments, national laboratories, and institutions across various fields of Science and interdisciplinary research.

Also Read | Centre reshapes NTA with 2 directors, joint director amid exam reform push

On Friday, the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for 84 subjects were announced, with more than 4,000 candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship.

How to download CSIR UGC June 2026 scorecard?

Here are the steps through which candidates can check their scores:

  • Visit the official CSIR-UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 scorecard/result.
  • Enter the required login credentials like application number and password.
  • The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

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What are the exam details?

The NTA said 1,87,739 candidates had registered for the June 2026 CSIR NET examination. Of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the exam.

The gender-wise candidate details are:

  • Female candidates: 1,11,274 registered; 90,380 appeared
  • Male candidates: 76,463 registered; 59,675 appeared
  • Third gender: 2 registered; 2 appeared
  • Total: 1,87,739 registered; 1,50,057 appeared

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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