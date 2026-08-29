CSIR NET June 2026 results announced; Direct Link to check scorecard

CSIR NET June 2026 Result: The results for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET have been declared, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Saturday. “Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026,” NTA said in a post on X.
Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026
Candidates can visit the official portal to check their scorecards and result details.
https://t.co/MU0mGVvWRu#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRNET #CSIRNETResult #ResultsDeclared pic.twitter.com/BqdA2QzOia
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 29, 2026
The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its cutting-edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organisation.
CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in research methods under the expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in university departments, national laboratories, and institutions across various fields of Science and interdisciplinary research.
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On Friday, the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for 84 subjects were announced, with more than 4,000 candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship.
Here are the steps through which candidates can check their scores:
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The NTA said 1,87,739 candidates had registered for the June 2026 CSIR NET examination. Of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the exam.
The gender-wise candidate details are:
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