Home

Education

CSIR NET Registration: Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, Exam Date, List of Subjects

CSIR NET Registration: Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, Exam Date, List of Subjects

CSIR NET Registration: Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

CSIR NET Registration: Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. At present, the National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, has not released the CSIR NET Registration date and time. Understanding the examination syllabus is crucial for effective exam preparation. Use the syllabus as a foundation for your study plan. Organize your study schedule around the topics listed in the syllabus. Focus your preparation on the topics with higher weightage or importance as indicated in the syllabus. Don’t spend excessive time on topics that are less relevant. In this article, we have listed down the syllabi for all CSIR NET Subject -Wise Syllabus.

Trending Now

Syllabus of the Test: Syllabus & Scheme of Examination of the MCQ Paper may be seen at CSIRHRDGwebsite: www.csirhrdg.res.in.

You may like to read

Paper Pattern

The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple- choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Chemical Sciences: The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35and25questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part BandPart C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Below each question in Part A, Part B andPart C, four alternatives or responses are given. Only one of these alternatives is the “correct” option to the question. The candidate has to find, for each question, the correct or the best answer.

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35and25questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part BandPart C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Below each question in Part A, Part B andPart C, four alternatives or responses are given. Only one of these alternatives is the “correct” option to the question. The candidate has to find, for each question, the correct or the best answer. Earth Sciences: The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35and25questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part BandPart C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Below each question inPart A, Part B and Part C, four alternatives or responses are given. Only one of these alternatives is the “correct” option to the question. The candidate has to find, for each question, the correct or the best answer

Subjects of the Test

The Test will be held in the subjects mentioned below:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES