Notably, 2,82,116 candidates had applied for the recruitment examination which took place on December 15, 2019. It was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. Those who will pass the CSIR NET will be eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step 1: Go to the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Submit your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.