Home

Education

CSIR NET Result 2023 Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Know About Normalisation Process, Percentile Score

CSIR NET Result 2023 Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Know About Normalisation Process, Percentile Score

CSIR NET Result 2023 Date: Once announced, candidates can download the NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 by visiting the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET Result 2023 Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Know About Normalisation Process, Percentile Score

CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can download the NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 by visiting the official website — . This year, the competitive examination was held on June 6, 7, and June 8, 2023, in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 – Know Release Date And Time

The testing agency uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses on June 14, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 16. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said.

You may like to read

CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 – Know Release Date And Time

Based on the grievances raised by the candidates, a final answer key will be prepared. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared based on final answer keys.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard Online? Visit the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. Look for the link on the homepage that reads, “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result.” Please enter the details and submit them. Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Normalization Process NTA will be conducting examinations on multiple dates, generally in two sessions per day. The candidates will be given different sets of questions per session and it is quite possible that inspite of all efforts of maintaining equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same. Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to overcome such situation, “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score” will be used for ensuring that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination. With the objective of ensuring that a candidate’s true merit is identified, and that a level playing field is created in the above context, the Normalization Procedure, set out below shall be adopted, for compiling the NTA scores for multi-session papers. The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence. CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Percentile Scores Percentile Scores: Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentileof 100which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties. For more details, check the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.