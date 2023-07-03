Home

‘Release CSIR NET Result 2023’; Students Request On Twitter

CSIR NET Result 2023 Date: One can check and download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Cycle Result on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET Result 2023 Date: With no official update as to when the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the CSIR-UGC NET result, worried aspirants have taken to Twitter to request the authorities to release the result date sheet soon on the website. As per reports, NTA will announce the result of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) soon. One can check and download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Cycle Result on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023. The answer key was released on June 14. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 16. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said. Despite the fact that the answer key has been available for nearly 19 calendar days, NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the CSIR UGC NET Result release date and time.

While CSIR Results 2023 are awaited, here’s how aspirants have been reacting to the wait for the result. Check tweets here.

When will the result come of CISR NET Dec and Jun 2023 @CSIR_IND @HRDG_CSIR @narendramodi — Amrendra Kumar (@Amrendr30274248) July 1, 2023

Sir when will csir net results for season will be released ? Is there any sit increase sue to merged exam ? — LEO PHYSICS (@LeoPhysics) June 29, 2023

@mamidala90 sir joint csir ugc net result kab publish hoga? — Umayer Ahamed (@umayer_aha675) June 28, 2023

Hey @CSIR_IND, it’s been 10 days since you released the answer key for the exam, but we’re still waiting for the results! Can you please speed up the process and provide us with the much-awaited outcome? The suspense is killing us! #DelayedResults #ImpatientStudents pic.twitter.com/ruSuOFkgfY — AKSHIT SINGH (@akss_hit) June 26, 2023

Sir June 2023 CSIR UGC net result kab ayega? — Umayer Ahamed (@umayer_aha675) June 22, 2023

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard Online?

The Candidates can download their results for the said Examination (Subject-wise) from the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The examination was held in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Check step by step guide to download result and scorecard.

Visit the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. Look for the link on the homepage that reads, “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result.” Please enter the details and submit them. Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

About Junior Research Fellowship Stipend

The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will beRs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University/Institution. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

