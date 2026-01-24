Home

CSIR NET Result 2025: Joint CSIR-UGC NET December Final Answer Key, subject-wise result awaited for 212552 candidates; how to check scorecard at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key has not been published yet.

CSIR NET Result 2025 date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the CSIR-UGC NET result 2025 anytime soon. Once declared, eligible candidates can access the NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET result at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The JOINT CSIR-UGC NET examination was held on December 18, 2025, in CBT mode across India for 2,12,552 candidates.

The Joint-CSIR-UGC NET provisional answer key(s) along with the Question Papers with recorded responses were published on December 30, 2025, at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till January 1, 2025. The candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional Answer Key were allowed to challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts.

“If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA in an official notice said. The Key finalized by the Experts after the Challenge will be final.

It is to be noted that the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key has not been published yet. Along with the final answer key, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result will be published. NTA will also release the UGC CSIR NET subject-wise scorecard. In order to download the CSIR UGC NET Result, a candidate must visit the official website – https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/, enter the required details, and hit the submit button.

CSIR NET Result 2025: How to check scorecard at csirnet.nta.nic.in?

Go to the official website of NTA CSIR https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Result for Joint CSIR-UGC NET DEC 2025.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your NTA CSIR UGC NET result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

