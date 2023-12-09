Home

CSIR Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply For Section Officer, Assistant Section Officer Posts at csir.res.in

CSIR Recruitment 2023: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the posts of Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P),

CSIR Recruitment 2023: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the posts of Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P), and Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P). Candidates can fill up the application form through the CSIR website: website i.e. https://www.csir.res.in/. The last date for submission of online application form is January 12, 2024. A total of 444 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total, 368 vacancies will be hired for the Assistant Section Officer posts. Meanwhile, a total of 76 Section Officers will be recruited. Candidates can check the important dates, official website, vacancies, and other details here.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 Notification – Scheme of Examination, Syllabus and Break up of Marks

For the post of Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P) only:-

– II) will be called for Paper-III (Descriptive Paper). Candidates who secure the minimum threshold marks in Paper– I, Paper- II and Paper- III in aggregate

out of 500 marks will be called for Interview. Interview carries 100 marks. The total marks for the post of Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P) will be 600

For the post of Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P) only :-

– II) will be called for Paper-III (Descriptive Paper) and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). CPT is Qualifying in nature and Marks obtained in CPT will not be counted towards final marks. The total marks for the post of Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P) will be 500, excluding CPT.

Final Select/Wait List will be prepared keeping in view the number of vacancies and total marks obtained by the candidates, subject to securing the minimum threshold marks and qualifying marks in CPT.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 Notification – Education Qualification

Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P): University Degree

Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P): University Degree

CSIR Recruitment 2023 – Age Limit

Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P):Not exceeding 33 years

Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P): Not exceeding 33 years

CSIR Recruitment 2023 – Pay Scale

Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P): Group B (Gazetted) Pay Level – 8, Cell – 1 (Rs. 47,600 –Rs. 1,51,100)

Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P): Group B (Non-Gazetted) Pay Level – 7, Cell – 1 (Rs. 44,900 –1,42,400)

CSIR Recruitment 2023 – How to Apply Online?

Candidates have to go to the CSIR’s website https://www.csir.res.in/ and click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen of the Application Portal. For more details, visit the official website of CSIR.

