CSIR-UGC NET 2019 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key of the CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019. Candidates can access the final answer key on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR-UGC NET 2019 was conducted on December 15 at various exam centres across the country. The result of the exam is scheduled to be announced on January 14.

Steps to download the CSIR-UGC NET 2019 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘Current Events,’ click on ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key on which result will be compiled’

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen next

Step 4: Download it and save a copy for any future use

You can also click here to access the final answer key directly.

The result was earlier scheduled to be announced on December 31. However, the result date was postponed to January 14 due to the exam date being rescheduled to December 27 for Assam and Meghalaya only, due to tensions there over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The provisional answer key was released after completion of the exam for all exam centres. Thereafter, objections were invited from candidates and the final answer key was prepared after the resolution of all the valid objections released.