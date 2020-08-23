CSIR UGC NET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reactivated the online application window for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2020. Interested and eligible candidates, who are yet to fill the application form or have not completed it, can do so till September 10 on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - UGC NET June 2020: Registration Begins at nta.ac.in | All You Need to Know

"In view of the representation received from many students who have not filled application form due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and request received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks", the NTA said in a notice on its official website.

"This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application or submit the application form for CSIR- UGC NET June 2020 due to one reason or another", the notice stated further.

Candidates should note that the link will be active till 5 PM on September 10. Also, fees can be submitted till 11:50 PM on the same date.

Candidates can click here and here to read the notice and here to register for the exam.

CSIR UGC NET 2020 will be conducted from September 16-18 and 21-25, with strict protocols for COVID-19 in place. It was earlier scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to the pandemic.