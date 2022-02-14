CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the Admit card for CSIR UGC NET 2021 exam on its website. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of csirnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 950 Assistant Posts; Apply Online at rbi.org.in

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Phase II of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 15, 16, and 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Card: Step by Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in .

. Now click on the link that reads, ” Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June, 2021 available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials, such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the submit option.

The Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June, 2021 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Card for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the Admit card.

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check the detailed exam schedule from the link given below.