CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit card Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET June 2022) today, September 13, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. To access the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, and date of birth.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Declared at upmsp.edu.in; Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here

Direct Link: Download CSIR UGC NET June Admit Card 2022

How to Download CSIR UGC NET June Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET – June 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth.

Now click on the Login option.

Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check CSIR UGC NET June Exam Date

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates: Check Schedule Here

September 16, 2022: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences(morning shift) September 16, 2022: Mathematical Sciences(evening shift) September 17, 2022: Life Sciences(morning), Life Sciences(evening) September 18, 2022: Chemical Sciences(morning shift)

This year, the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, and September 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. The morning shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 51 Posts at barc.gov.in Before Sept 30. Check Notification Here

Why is Joint CSIR UGC NET Conducted?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more details, candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.