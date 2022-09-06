Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) by September 10, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The Agency will release the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 admit card by September 13, 2022.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For+5000 Posts From Sept 7 at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 16, September 17, and September 18, 2022. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. The exams will be held in two shifts on September 16, and 17, 2022. Meanwhile, the examination will be held in a single shift on September 18, 2022.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates: Check Schedule Here

September 16, 2022: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences(morning shift) September 16, 2022: Mathematical Sciences(evening shift) September 17, 2022: Life Sciences(morning), Life Sciences(evening) September 18, 2022: Chemical Sciences(morning shift)

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to Download Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that read, “ Download Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Intimation Slip.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam: Check Shift Timing

The morning shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the second shift is scheduled to begin from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for announcements regarding the exam.