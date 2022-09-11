Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET June 2022) today, September 11, 2022. Registered candidates can download the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip by logging into the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JoSAA 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in; Check Schedule, Other Details Here

NTA will release the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 admit card by September 13. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the exam city intimation slip.

How to Download Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip?

Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that read, “Download City Intimation Slip.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on the login option.

Your Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: Download CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

This year, the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, and September 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. The morning shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For more details, candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.