Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET June 2022) today, September 10, 2022. Candidates can download the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

"The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards in respect of the exam will be displayed on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in by 10th September and 13th September respectively," NTA in an official notification said. This year, the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 admit card will be issued by September 13, 2022.

Step By Step Guide to Download Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that read, “ Download Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Intimation Slip.” available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials.

Your Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Date

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on September 16, September 17, and September 18, 2022. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. The morning shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the second shift is scheduled to begin from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates Here

September 16, 2022: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences(morning shift) September 16, 2022: Mathematical Sciences(evening shift) September 17, 2022: Life Sciences(morning), Life Sciences(evening) September 18, 2022: Chemical Sciences(morning shift)

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for announcements regarding the exam.