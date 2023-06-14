Home

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released: Raise Objections Till June 16

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till June 16.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: Candidates, who are not happy with the Answer Key, can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question. Photo: IANS

CSIR UGC Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 examination. Now the candidates who have registered for the exam can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till June 16.

The candidates must be knowing that the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam was conducted in CBT mode on June 6, 7 and 8.

Notably, the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The candidates, who are not happy with the Answer Key, can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question.

The candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET 2022 provisional answer key by following the steps given below.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Here’s How To Download

First log in to official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Then, you will have to click on CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key link on home page.

After this, please enter the login details and click on submit.

The, your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

