Joint CSIR UGC NET June Registration 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET). Interested candidates can fill the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in from July 11, 2022. Applicants can fill out the application form till August 10, 2022.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 Important Dates

Online registration and submission of Application Form through NTA Website: July 11, 2022.

The CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 ends: August 10, 2022

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: August 10, 2022 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: August 12 to 16, 2022

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: to be announced soon.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: Check Mode, Duration of Exam

This year, the CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to fill out the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form.

How to Register For CSIR UGC NET 2022?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 available on the homepage.

For new users, click on the new registration option.

Enter the registration credentials.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form .

. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application form.

Take a printout of the submitted CSIR UGC NET 2022 form for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Registration Fee

An applicant can apply for payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Applicants are advised to read Payment instructions carefully before paying the application fee.

General/EWS: Rs 1,000

OBC(NCL): Rs 500

SC/ST/Third gender: Rs 250

PwD: NIL

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June, 2022: Check Medium of Paper

Bi-lingual(English and Hindi)

Why is Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. For more details, candidates can check the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022: Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.