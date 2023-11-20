Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending in 10 Days; Check Application Link, Exam City Slip

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending in 10 Days; Check Application Link, Exam City Slip

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC - National Eligibility Test (NET) on November 30, 2023. The test is being

Updated: November 20, 2023 9:20 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CSIR, CSIR NET, CSIR NET 2023, nta csir net, nta csir ugc net 2023, joint csir ugc net 2023, csir ugc net news, nta, csir net 2023, csir ugc net 2023, ugc net december 2023, csir net december 2023,CSIR, CSIR NET, CSIR NET 2023, CSIR Exam, CSIR NET Date, CSIR NET Schedule, CSIR NET Exam Date, CSIR NET Exam Schedule, CSIR NET Registration, CSIR NET application, CSIR NET Aspirants, CSIR UGC Net Result 2023, CSIR NET eligibility, CSIR NET criteria, Release CSIR NET December Dates, CSIR NET December, CSIR NET December schedule, CSIR NET 2023 Answer Key, NTA, University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, National Testing Agency, csirnet.nta.nic.in,CSIR NET Syllabus, CSIR NET Exam, CSIR NET Exam Paper, CSIR NET Registration, CSIR NET application, CSIR NET Aspirants, CSIR NET eligibility, CSIR NET Schedule, CSIR NET December, CSIR NET December schedule, NTA, University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test, National Testing Agency, Council of Scientific Industrial Research, csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Check Fee, Exam Date

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC – National Eligibility Test (NET) on November 30, 2023. The test is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The testing agency will open the application correction window from December 2 to December 4, 2023.

Trending Now

The testing agency will conduct the competitive examination on December 26, 27, and December 28, 2023. Check important dates, application links, exam schedules, admit card release dates, and other details here.

You may like to read

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule

  • The examinations will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
  • The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below:

  • Chemical Sciences: The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Below each question in Part A, Part B and Part C, four alternatives or responses are given. Only one of these alternatives is the “correct” option to the question. The candidate has to find, for each question, the correct or the best answer.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.