CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending in 10 Days; Check Application Link, Exam City Slip

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC – National Eligibility Test (NET) on November 30, 2023. The test is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The testing agency will open the application correction window from December 2 to December 4, 2023.

The testing agency will conduct the competitive examination on December 26, 27, and December 28, 2023. Check important dates, application links, exam schedules, admit card release dates, and other details here.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule

The examinations will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below:

Chemical Sciences: The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Below each question in Part A, Part B and Part C, four alternatives or responses are given. Only one of these alternatives is the “correct” option to the question. The candidate has to find, for each question, the correct or the best answer.

