CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link: Candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: June 4, 2023 11:31 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) examination today, June 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.inThis year, the testing agency will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

The Candidates can download their Admit Cards for the said Examination (Subject-wise) from the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The Schedule of Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 – June, 2023 (Shift-Wise) is as below:

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

DayExam DateSubject NameShift-1Shift-2
16th June,
2023		Life Science9 am to 12noon —
16th June,
2023		Life Science—-3 pm to 6 pm
27th June,
2023		Chemical Sciences9 am to 12noon —–
27th June,
2023		Mathematical Sciences——–3 pm to 6 pm
38th June,
2023		Physical Sciences9 am to 12noon —-
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 – Direct Link

Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023: How to Download Online at csirnet.nta.nic.in?

  1. Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (Admit Card).”
  3. Login again using the application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  4. Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the CSIR UGC NET Admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to note the following:

  • The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions.
  • Admit Card will not be sent by post.
  • Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.
  • Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.
  • Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

