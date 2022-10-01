CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Download Link: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research -University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) today, October 01, 2022. All those students who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Examination can check and download the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in. This year, the CSIR UGC NET examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.Also Read - Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3115 Posts Till Oct 29. Details Inside

The exam was held between September 16 to 18, 2022, in 338 examination Centres located in 166 Cities across the Country. Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the answer key till October 03, 2022. "The candidates, who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," NTA in an official notification said.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Important Dates

Examination: Joint CSIR-UGC NET, June 2022 Examination Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 01st October to 03rd October 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Last date for Payment: 03rd October 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Direct Link: Download CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022

How to Download CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth/ password and click on submit option.

Your CSIR UGC NET Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

What Happens If Objections Raised By Candidates are found to be correct?

If the challenge of any candidate in respect of any answer key is found to be correct, the answer key thereof will be revised and used for processing the results of all the candidates who attempted that question.

Update on CSIR UGC NET Result 2022

The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 03rd October, 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for announcements regarding the exam.