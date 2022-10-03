CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) on Saturday, October 01, 2022. However, the last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key is till today, October 03. Eligible candidates can check and download the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The examination was held in 338 examination Centres located in 166 Cities across the Country.Also Read - CTET 2022: CBSE Releases Important Notice For These Candidates. Check Details Here

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/-(Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," NTA in an official notification said.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Important Dates Here

Duration for Answer Key Challenge : 01st October to 03rd October 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

: 01st October to 03rd October 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Last date for Payment: 03rd October 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS AGAINST CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge” link. The link will be available in the Candidates activity section.

Login using the application number, date of birth/password and captcha code. Now click on the sign in option.

Select the question to whose answer you want to raise objections.

Upload the necessary supporting documents and submit the form. Pay the fee.

Download the form for future reference.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2022 examination was held between September 16 to September 18, 2022. The examination was held in CBT mode. The processing fee may be paid using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

CSIR UGC NET RESULT 2022

If the challenge of any candidate in respect of any answer key is found to be correct, the answer key thereof will be revised and used for processing the results of all the candidates who attempted that question. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for announcements regarding the exam.