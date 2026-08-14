CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026: CSIR NET provisional key this week; how to check at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key will be released this week on the official website.

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CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key will be released this week on the official website. To access the CSIR NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key, a student must enter his/her entering the official website at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

NTA, in its press release notice, said, “The provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination

will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations. Candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication.” Presently, NTA has not released any exact date and time for the publication of the CSIR UGC NET June Answer Key.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to Check CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can check the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key through the official CSIR UGC NET website once it is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer key and recorded responses can be used to verify answers and calculate the probable score.

1. Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the link related to the CSIR UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key.

3. Click on the answer key or recorded-response link.

4. Enter your Application Number and other required login details.

5. Submit the credentials to access your candidate dashboard.

6. The CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key and recorded responses will appear on the screen.

7. Check your answers carefully against the answers mentioned in the provisional key.

8. Download the answer key and recorded response sheet for future reference.

9. Calculate your probable score using the prescribed marking scheme.

10. If you find any answer incorrect, you can raise an objection through the answer-key challenge window, if NTA opens it. Candidates should submit challenges within the deadline and pay the prescribed fee, wherever applicable.