CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026 news: CSIR NET provisional key awaited; know challenge window processing fee, how to check

To access the CSIR NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key, a student must enter his/her entering the official website at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/csir-ugc-net-answer-key-2026-news-csir-net-provisional-key-awaited-at-csirnet-nta-nic-in-know-challenge-window-processing-fee-how-to-check-8490118/ Copy

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026 news: CSIR NET provisional key awaited; know challenge window processing fee, how to check

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key and response sheet are awaited on the official website. To access the CSIR NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key, a student must enter his/her entering the official website at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. Presently, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the CSIR UGC NET June Answer Key.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2026 exam, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.” and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Has NTA released CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

The NTA will display the Recorded Responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ prior to declaration of result. Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the

Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200 per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final, and the result will be declared based on final answer keys.

The examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form. In case of any ambiguity between Hindi and English versions due to translation, the English version would be treated as final.

How to check CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps once the provisional answer key is released:

Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key’ link available on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth (or Password), and the displayed Security Pin.

Click on Submit to log in.

The provisional answer key along with your recorded responses will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key PDF and compare it with your responses to estimate your score.

Save or print a copy for future reference.

How to challenge the CSIR UGC NET 2026 answer key