CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Registration Date Extended; Exam Schedule Remains Unchanged

CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) till April 17, 2023. Candidates who are willing to take the competitive examination are requested to submit the CSIR UGC NET application form by logging into the official website —

This year, Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination will be conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023. “It may be noted that there is no change in the date of exam. The exam will be held during 6th to 8th June, 2023 as stated in the Information Bulletin,” NTA in an official notification said.

DETAILS EXISTING REVISED Last date for Submission of

Exam Forms 10.04.2023

(Upto 05.00 PM) 17.04.2023

(Upto 05.00 PM) Last date for Payment of

Exam Fee 10.04.2023

(Upto 11.50 PM) 17.04.2023

(Upto 11.50 PM) Correction window 12.04.2023 to 18.04.2023 19.04.2023 to 25.04.2023

Steps To Fill CSIR UGC NET Application Form 2023

Visit the official website —

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration.”

Register yourself by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the CSIR UGC NET application form.

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and others.

Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the CSIR UGC NET Application form.

Candidates are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

