CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip, Admit Card 2023 Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Important Instructions for Candidates

Aspirants who have filled up the CSIR NET 2023 application form can download the CSIR UGC NET hall ticket at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) examination anytime soon. Prior to the issuance of the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card, NTA will publish the exam city slip. All those aspirants who have filled up the CSIR NET 2023 application form can download the CSIR UGC NET hall ticket by visiting the official website at . This year, the testing agency will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Registration – Overview

City Intimation Slip: To be announced later through the website.

Downloading of Admit Card: by the Candidate from NTA Website

Date of Examination Schedule: 6, 7, 8 June, 2023

NOTE: The Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to their satisfying the eligibility conditions. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the Examination.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card- How to Check?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Admit Card.” Login again using the application number and password. Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the CSIR UGC NET Admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions printed on Admit Card carefully before going for the Examination and follow them strictly. Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of the Examination at the test centre. Those who do not bring these will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Print copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website.

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online ApplicationForm) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the Centre during the Examination.

Any one of the authorized Govt. photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired), viz. School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhar Enrolment No/Ration Card.

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwD category.

Candidates should not be in possession of any material listed in the list of prohibited materials.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any baggage inside the Examination Centre. NTA will not be responsible for any belongings stolen or lost at the premises.

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at the time mentioned on the Admit Card so as to avoid crowding at the Examination Centre.

Candidates must reach the test centres on or before the reporting time. Entry of the candidates into centre shall be stopped 30 mins before the start of the Examination.

Candidates may note that late entry to the Examination premises is not permitted under any circumstances. NTA shall not be responsible for any delayed arrival of the candidate in reaching the centre due to any reason. Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the location of the test centre and plan travel time accordingly.

The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card for entry in the examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre. To know more, please go through the information bulletin shared on the website. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates regarding the exam.

NOTE: The CSIR UGC NET Application correction window will close on April 25, 2023.

