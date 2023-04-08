Home

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023 Ending in Two Days; Check Application Correction Window Dates

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023: This year, the testing agency will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023 Ends in Two Days.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Joint CSIR UGC NET Registration: The application process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) will close on April 10, 2023. This means, only two days are left for the aspiring students to fill up the CSIR UGC NET application form. All those aspirants who have not filled up the CSIR NET 2023 application form can do so by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the testing agency will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023. The application correction window will open on April 12. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their application can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through CSIR’s official website. Students will have to log in through the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in with their credentials and make the required changes.

CSIR Registration: Check Details Here

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: 12.04.2023 to 18.04.2023

12.04.2023 to 18.04.2023 City Intimation Slip: To be announced later through the website.

To be announced later through the website. Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTAWebsite: To be announced later through the website.

CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration: Apply Online

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip And Admit Card – Know Release Date And Time

As soon as the application correction window closes, NTA will release the CSIR NET admit card and CSIR NET exam city slip. The admit card release date and time will be published soon on the website.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023: How to Fill Application Form?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration.” If you are a new user then you must register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the CSIR UGC NET Application form.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2023: Pattern of Question Papers

The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Check the total test papers here.

Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences Life Sciences Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences

The examination is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2022/June-2023, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully.

