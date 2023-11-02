Home

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Check Fee, Exam Date

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Check Fee, Exam Date

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration has started at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Check application fee and exam schedule(date and time).

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Check Fee, Exam Date

CSIR UGC NET Registration Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2023 to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Testing Agency has commenced the NTA CSIR UGC NET Registration process. Interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/. The last date to submit the online application form is November 11, 2023. The competitive examination will be held on December 26, 27, and December 28.

CSIR UGC NET Exam – Check Paper Pattern

Speaking of the exam schedule, the CSIR UGC NET test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. For the Chemical Sciences examination, the candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35, and 25 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Below each question in Part A, Part B, and Part C, four alternatives or responses are given. Only one of these alternatives is the “correct” option to the question. The candidate has to find, for each question, the correct or the best answer.

CSIR UGC NET Exam – Check Application Fee

An applicant can apply for payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Candidates belonging to the General category must pay Rs 1100. Meanwhile, the candidates belonging to General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category must pay Rs 550.

Name of the candidate and category-wise application fee General INR 1100 General-EWS/OBC(NCL)* INR 550 SC/ST INR 275 Third gender INR 275 PwD NIL

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration: Check Essential Educational Qualifications For Joint CSIR- UGC NET December 2023 Courses

M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and 50% (without rounding off) for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates. Candidates enrolled for M.Sc. or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of the Application Form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of declaration of Joint CSIR-UGC NET Test result, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified. Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Head of the Department/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared (Annexure VIII).

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration – Key Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration And Other Details Here Submission of Online Application Form at https://csirnet.nta.ac.in 01.11.2023 to 30.11.2023 (upto 05:00 PM) Last date for Payment of Fee 30.11.2023 (upto 11:50 PM) Correction Window 02.12.2023 to 04.12.2023 Date/s of exam 26, 27 & 28 December, 2023 Mode of Exam Computer Based Test (CBT) Duration of the Exam 180 minutes (03 hours)

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration – Application Form

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration – Information Bulletin pdf

The entire application process for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 is online, including uploading of scanned images, payment of fees, and printing of Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

