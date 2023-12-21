Home

Education

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023 From Dec 26; Admit Card Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023 From Dec 26; Admit Card Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in

With only six academic calendar days left for the competitive examinations to begin, the testing agency is expected to release the CSIR UGC NET admit card soon on its official website - https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December, 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. With only six academic calendar days left for the competitive examinations to begin, the testing agency is expected to release the CSIR UGC NET admit card soon on its official website – https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. Earlier on Tuesday, the testing agency released the advance intimation slip.”The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on the website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in,” NTA in an official notification said.

Trending Now

Readers must understand that the advance intimation slip and admit card are two different documents. “This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately,” NTA further added.

You may like to read

How to Download CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Admit Card of JOINT CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER-2023.”

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam Schedule

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination examination will be held on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023. The examination is slated to be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift will be conducted between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach the test centres on or before the reporting time. Entry of the candidates into centre shall be stopped 30 mins before the start of the Examination.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables and Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed orwritten material, bits of papers, mobile phone, Blue-tooth devices, pager or any other electronic gadget/ device etc.

The candidates are prohibited to bring any kind of electronic gadgets/device in the

Examination room/hall.

Examination room/hall. If any candidate is in possession of any of the above item, his/ her candidature will be treated as unfair means and lead to cancellation of the current Examination and also debar the candidate for future Examination(s) & the material will be seized.

Smoking, chewing gutka, spitting etc. in the Examination Room/Hall is strictly prohibited.

Instrument / Geometry / Pencil box, Handbag, Purse or Any kind of Paper/ Stationery, Eatables / Snacks and Tea / Coffee / Cold drinks / Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone / Ear Phone / Microphone / Pager /Calculator/ Camera / Tape Recorder, any metallic item or electronic gadgets etc. are NOT allowed in the Examination Room / Hall.

Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple / oranges) and transparent water bottle to the Examination hall. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate/candy/sandwiches etc. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.