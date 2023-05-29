Home

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check Subject-Wise Schedule Here

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission Nation

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) exam today, May 29, 2023. All those aspirants who have filled up the CSIR NET 2023 application form can download the CSIR NET 2023 city intimation slip by visiting the official website at . The candidates are advised to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Candidates must note that this is not the admit card for the examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. This year, the testing agency will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (City Intimation) Direct Link Here

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: Check Examination Schedule Here

Name of the Subject Check Examination Dates Life Sciences 06.06.2023 Chemical Sciences 07.06.2023 Mathematical Sciences 07.06.2023 Physical Sciences 08.06.2023 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 08.06.2023

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: How to Download CSIR NET 2023 city intimation slip?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (City Intimation).” Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now, click on the submit option. Your CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

