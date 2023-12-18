Home

Education

CSIR UGC NET Exam From Dec 26; Admit Card Expected Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET Exam From Dec 26; Admit Card Expected Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for the December cycle anytime soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CHSE Date Sheet 2024: Odisha Plus 2 Exam From Feb 16; Check Timetable For Commerce, Science & Arts Here

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for the December cycle anytime soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The examination will be held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. This year, NTA will conduct the competitive examination on December 26, 27, and December 28, 2023. Only 8 academic calendar days are left for the competitive examination to begin. And so, the CSIR NET hall tickets can be expected soon.

Trending Now

To access the CSIR UGC NET admit card, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. Before this, NTA will release the CSIR UGC NET exam city intimation slip. “In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Helpline between 09:30 am and 5:30 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later,” NTA in Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 information bulletin said.

You may like to read

How to Download NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card?

Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card.”

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.