CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 Out At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET has been released today by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the answer key from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET exam was conducted in 426 centers across 178 cities.

CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) Final Answer Key 2023 for December 2022 and June 2023 exam cycles has been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the CSIR NET can visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the NTA has dropped two questions in chemical sciences, one in life sciences, and one in mathematical sciences. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 was conducted from June 6 to June 8 this year. A total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the exam in 426 examination venues across 178 cities. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on July 14. Candidates had the option to raise objections who were not satisfied with the answer key till July 16.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Final Answer Key: How To Download

1. Go to the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Post challenge Answer Key – Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023’ link

3. After clicking, a pdf of the Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 and download the PDF.

Direct link to check CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key is here.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals in universities/ institutions or colleges for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor. The exam is conducted twice a year- in June and December.

CSIR NET Result 2023

CSIR NET Result 2023 is expected to be released this week as the final answer key is out. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates. The result will be based on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key. The CSIR NET final answer key has been prepared after considering the objections. Notably, a team of experts checked the objections raised by the applicants and revised the answer key. For more details, applicants can visit the CSIR UGC NET’s official website.

